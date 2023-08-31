Contributed

The Cincinnati NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner will be held this year on Saturday, October 7th, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Tickets are on sale now, and the cost is $95.00 per person. The dinner will be preceded by an intimate VIP Reception for which tickets are also available. The dinner will honor and recognize individuals in the community who are doing amazing work and there will be entertainment by our ACT-SO youth. This year’s keynote speaker will be Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Leader, U.S. House of Representatives. The highest-ranking African American and the first person of color in history to ever lead a major party in the United States Congress. Rep. Jeffries has proudly represented New York’s Eighth Congressional District since 2013 and was unanimously elected as House Minority Leader in January of 2023. In that capacity, he is the highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, and he is a passionate fighter for objectives that are pivotal for our communities such as working to create more affordable housing, to reform our broken criminal justice system, to address health disparities and lower drug costs, as well as to ensure equal accessibility to high-quality education for all Americans.

The designated theme for this year’s dinner, “Thriving Together,” echoes the sentiment of the 2023 NAACP National Convention, during which NAACP National President Derrick Johnson stated,” We (collectively) reaffirmed our commitment to justice and the pursuit of a society where we all thrive together. Having devised a comprehensive plan to propel justice forward throughout the year, we take the lessons learned back to our communities. And through our unified, strategic efforts, we will continue to build a brighter future for Black America.”

The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) was established in 1909 and is America’s oldest and boldest, largest, and most renowned, well-equipped, and most respected civil rights organization. It was formed by both black and white activists, specifically in response to the ongoing violence and lynchings of African Americans around the country.

To be clear, the mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of ALL persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination. Now as much as ever the mission is relevant and vital. We will continue the fight against racial disparities and injustice, enlisting the participation of all social justice warriors and freedom fighters who share our core values and mission, we can accomplish our goals of creating a society in which we may all “Thrive Together,” by working together. For information on how to become a member or to purchase tickets for the dinner, VIP reception, After Party or an ad in the program book, go to www.cincinnatinaacp.com or call our office at 513-281-1900.

2023 Freedom Fund Dinner Honorees

2023 President’s Award Recipient

David Whitehead

Spectrum Reach, NAACP Third Vice President

The President’s Award is the highest award given at the local branch level that is chosen by the branch president to recognize an individual that has been a pillar of the organization for their individual sacrifice and overall impact.

2023 Game Changer Award Recipient

Robert Richardson

LiUNA Vice-President, Former NAACP President

The Game Changer Award recognizes the invaluable contributions of an individual that is vital to the mission, goals and objectives of the local NAACP branch through their extraordinary actions, by demonstrating a high-level of service making a noticeable difference in the fight for civil rights and against injustice.

2023 Wright-Overstreet Memorial Award Recipient

Judge Fanon Rucker

The Cochran Firm

The Wright Overstreet Award was established in 1989 to honor the memories of two dedicated civil rights leaders, Rev. Samuel Ross Wright and Mr. Henry Overstreet, Jr. Both men are recognized through this award for their work in the NAACP and in the community. Rev Wright, a minister in the United Methodist Church, was a past president of the NAACP and appointed to the Ohio Civil Rights Commission by the governor. Mr. Overstreet was a resolute union man who dedicated his efforts to supporting the NAACP.

2023 Theodore M. Berry Award Recipient

John Smith

Mayor of Silverton

The Theodore M Berry Award was established in 1995 to recognize outstanding achievement in the political arena and in service to the community.

Ted Berry was Hamilton County’s first African-American Assistant Prosecutor, and Cincinnati’s first African American Mayor. He was Assistant Director of the Office of Economic Opportunity in Washington D.C. He served as President of the Cincinnati Branch of the NAACP for 10 years.

2023 Empowering Education Award Recipient

Tyran Stallings

The D.A.D. Initiative

The Empowering Education Award recognizes leaders in education, who greatly impact African American students in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

Community Outreach & Partnership Award Recipients

The Community Outreach Award recognizes the organization or persons that exemplify the values and mission of the NAACP in their outreach, efforts, and impact in the Greater Cincinnati area.

2023 Individual Community Outreach & Partnership Award Recipient

Renee Mahaffey-Harris

The Center for Closing the Health Gap

2023 Non-Profit Community Outreach & Partnership Award Recipient

Christie Kuhns

President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

2023 Corporate Community Outreach & Partnership Award Recipient

Rodney McMullen

CEO, The Kroger Company

2023 Inspiring Innovator Award Recipient

Lincoln Ware

The Lincoln Ware Show

2023 Distinguished Volunteer Award Recipient

Carmen Sanders

Fifth Third Bank, Secretary of the NAACP

2023 Distinguished Volunteer Award Recipient Carmen Sanders, Fifth Third Bank, Secretary of the NAACP