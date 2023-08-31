Morgan Angelique Owens,
Chief Creative Beauty Consultant
Summer is here and so its summer skin products that help your skin glow and be protected. I recently tried these three products from Bliss, and you I think you should too.
💙Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum
Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum from Bliss is clinically-proven to deliver clear, calm skin in days. This game-changing treatment combines the benefits of a toner and a serum to purify pores, tone skin and deliver concentrated ingredients for ultimate clarity.
💙 Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum
Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum by Bliss is a collagen-protecting and brightening serum, which features a high concentration of ultra-stable vitamin C and tri-peptides. This serum works to brighten, diminish the look of dark spots, and visibly firm skin.
💙 Block star Mineral Daily Sunscreen
This silky 100% sheer mineral, cruelty-free sunscreen blends in effortlessly for superior daily mineral protection and an invisible finish.
- Lightweight, mineral cruelty free sunscreen smooths onto skin without greasiness
- Broad Spectrum SPF 30 protects against both UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays
- No: chemical sunscreens, irritation, white cast, chalkiness, greasy sheen, clogged pores
- CRUELTY-FREE SUNSCREEN & VEGAN