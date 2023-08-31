Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Summer is here and so its summer skin products that help your skin glow and be protected. I recently tried these three products from Bliss, and you I think you should too.

💙Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum

Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum from Bliss is clinically-proven to deliver clear, calm skin in days. This game-changing treatment combines the benefits of a toner and a serum to purify pores, tone skin and deliver concentrated ingredients for ultimate clarity.

💙 Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum

Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum by Bliss is a collagen-protecting and brightening serum, which features a high concentration of ultra-stable vitamin C and tri-peptides. This serum works to brighten, diminish the look of dark spots, and visibly firm skin.

💙 Block star Mineral Daily Sunscreen

This silky 100% sheer mineral, cruelty-free sunscreen blends in effortlessly for superior daily mineral protection and an invisible finish.

Lightweight, mineral cruelty free sunscreen smooths onto skin without greasiness

Broad Spectrum SPF 30 protects against both UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays

No: chemical sunscreens, irritation, white cast, chalkiness, greasy sheen, clogged pores

CRUELTY-FREE SUNSCREEN & VEGAN