Chris Reimer,

CR PR Group

The 2023 APGA Farmers Insurance @ Sharon Woods Golf Course will take place September 3-5 at Sharon Woods Golf Course near Cincinnati, Ohio. The Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour was established in 2010 as a non-profit organization with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf.

The APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series is a three-event series designed to further the APGA Tour’s mission of bringing greater diversity to the game of golf and to provide additional playing and earning opportunities to APGA Tour players.

The event will include a truly diverse field of 51 golfers playing for a $25,000 purse with $7,500 to the winner, and it allows players to establish position in the Farmers Insurance Fall Series bonus pool.

The event features 51 players, two-day, 36-hole stroke-play competition, no cut. Sept: 3: Youth Clinic with students from St. Rita School for the Deaf starting at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 3: Practice Round: starting at 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 4: Round 1 of competition, starting at approximately 12:00 p.m., split tees. Sept. 5: Round 2, final round of competition, starting at approximately 8:00 a.m.

Special APGA Youth Clinic featuring Ohio native Kevin Hall – One of the stars of the APGA Tour is Kevin Hall, who has won twice this year and six times on the APGA Tour in his career. Remarkably, Hall plays each round in silence. He was diagnosed as profoundly deaf at age two after surviving H-flu meningitis. He learned to play golf at nine and later became the first Black golfer to play at Ohio State University, where he won the 2004 Big Ten championship by 11 shots.

Hall returns to his hometown for the APGA Farmers Insurance @ Sharon Woods and will host a clinic with students from his former high school – St. Rita School for the Deaf on Saturday, September 3, at 11:30 a.m. The clinic will include golf instruction, career counseling, and an essay contest with two winners receiving $500 each and four runner-up winners receiving $250 each.

As Hall has said in the past, “If I have a dream and I want to accomplish something, I’m not going to let my deafness stop me. There is always a way to get it done and I had to learn that at a young age, and it’s helped me tremendously to get to where I am today and accomplish all the things I’ve accomplished.”

In regard to this event, Hall added, “It’s pretty special to have the APGA Tour come to Cincinnati, and it is just as special to be a part of a clinic for the students of St. Rita. It’s always fun to interact with the students having been in their shoes myself. It’s an honor to be able to give back and share the wonderful game of golf with the young kids. I’m looking forward to it.”

Tournaments in the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series:

September 3-5 – APGA Farmers Insurance @ Sharon Woods Golf Course – $25,000 purse, $7,500 to the winner

October 2-4 – APGA Farmers Insurance Austin – $25,000 purse, $7,500 to the winner

November 7-9 – APGA Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale – $45,000 purse

The top performing players from the three events will receive additional money from the Fall Series Bonus Pool

Current Top 5 in the APGA Tour Jeff Dailey Award Standings

Place Name Points 1 Marcus Byrd 3,696 2 Chase Johnson 2,318 3 Kevin Hall 2,290 4 Kamaiu Johnson 1,750 5 Varun Chopra 1,552

The APGA Tour was established in 2010 as a non-profit organization with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf. The APGA Tour Board of Directors works to accomplish this by hosting and operating professional golf tournaments, player development programs, mentoring programs and by introducing the game to inner city young people. In addition to conducting an expected 18 tournaments awarding close to $1 million in prize and bonus money in 2023, the APGA has organized a Player Development Program to aid young minority golfers as they work to chase their goals in professional golf.