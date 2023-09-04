By: Christian LeDuc

CINCINNATI — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Smale Park, Cincinnati police said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near Mehring Way and Joe Nuxhall Way. Cincinnati police said dispatchers received multiple 911 calls.

One person was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition, investigators said.

Another person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to their foot, according to CPD.

Investigators said they do not have any suspect information. Police said they are looking into whether the two victims were shooting at each other.

Sgt. . Schneider with CPD said the park continues to be a problem. He said that he’s been in the park all night running people off. The shooting happened when he left the area for around five minutes, he said.

A gun was thrown into the Ohio River, investigator said.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Reposted with permission from WCPO 9 Cincinnati.