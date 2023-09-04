By Blake Shields

blake@rokconsulting.net

AVONDALE – City officials, neighborhood leaders and local businesses gathered to celebrate the opening of the first phase of Hale Avenue Townhomes, the neighborhood’s first new workforce housing development in more than 20 years.

As workforce housing, Hale Avenue units are for sale to households that earn no more than 120 percent of the area median income.

Phase I – The ribbon cutting on Aug. 10, 2023 – consists of seven new townhomes:

• Two three-bedroom, 1,395-square foot units and

• Five 2-bedroom, 1,250-square foot units.

Hale Avenue, which features an MBE general contractor and MBE/WBE architect, is the first development with Avondale Development Corporation as lead developer.

City of Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. Photo provided

Hale Avenue is a three-phase project in Avondale that will result in 24 newly constructed townhomes located at the corner of Hale and Hallwood Avenues, all for sale as workforce housing.

Funding for the project was provided by the City of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati Development Fund, First Financial Bank and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

“This is a great day for Avondale and for our larger community,” said Russell Hairston, ADC executive director. “Avondale is getting much-needed housing, and our funding partners are showing the community how collaboration works.”

Hale Avenue Townhomes is yet another visible sign of the revitalization of Avondale – the hottest neighborhood in Cincinnati.

Phase II construction begins in Summer 2024.

ADC Executive Director Russell Hairston. Photo provided

Avondale Development Corporation (ADC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2011 to help improve the quality of life for residents of Avondale, the largest African American neighborhood in Cincinnati.

ADC addresses critical housing needs in Avondale, helps create jobs and economic opportunities for residents and leads organizing, engagement and advocacy efforts to foster a community of neighbors who know each other and work together for common goals.