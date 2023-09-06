Contributed

Recognized as the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, The Girl Scout Cookie program imparts vital life skills and nurtures leadership qualities that last a lifetime. From mastering customer interactions to handling budgets and orders, Kentucky Girl Scouts learn essential skills for a thriving future. For the 2023 cookie season, 168 Kentucky Girl Scouts exceeded their 1,000 box cookie sales goals; to celebrate their achievements, the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road created a celebration at a Florence Y’all’s baseball game earlier this month. Susan Douglas, GSKWR CEO, personally congratulated these ambitious young women for their remarkable sales achievements. The event featured the presentation of awards, gifts, and well-earned patches to honor their efforts.

Susan Douglas, GSKWR CEO distributing gifts to a Girl Scout on the ballfield. Photo provided by Ann Keeling

Susan Douglas, GSKWR CEO talking to local Girl Scouts and distributing patches. Photo provided by Ann Keeling

