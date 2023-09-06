Contributed

CINCINNATI – During a public workshop Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering and its design consultant shared four preliminary alternative concepts to remake Central Parkway between Plum and Liberty streets. The concepts were developed and based on results of the city’s public survey from earlier this summer.

More than 100 area residents, business owners and other stakeholders attended the workshop at TQL Stadium and provided input on the alternatives, which include various width and treatment options for pedestrian zones, median width, travel lanes, tree canopy and other landscaping.

Those unable to attend the workshop in person can view and download the concepts as well as other presentation materials and provide feedback via a new questionnaire on the project website. The submission deadline is 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Another public meeting will be held in the fall to share the results of the questionnaire.

“These concepts are a starting point to help us move to the next step in this preliminary design phase,” Jeff Stine, the city’s project manager, told the group. “We look forward to hearing your perspective and suggestions. This latest round of feedback will help us determine the best possible solution for the area, what is known technically as the ‘preferred alternative.’ ”

The team plans to announce the preferred alternative, which will include a preliminary estimate for construction, by the end of the year.

The goal of the project is to transform the north-south stretch of Central Parkway by Music Hall and TQL Stadium into a greener, more user-friendly roadway that connects Downtown’s Central Business District, Over-the-Rhine and the West End while prioritizing safety and mobility for all travelers by using “Complete Street” principles.

Summer Survey Results

The team received nearly 500 responses to the first survey, which was conducted in June and July. Among the key findings:

Pedestrians attempting to cross Central Parkway at locations without traffic signals indicated they feel unsafe when doing so, with a combined 75 percent of respondents reporting they either feel “unsafe” (37 percent) or “extremely unsafe” (38 percent)

Many pedestrians attempting to cross Central Parkway at signalized intersections with crosswalks reported feeling “unsafe” (34.5 percent), with an additional 8.2 percent of respondents reporting they feel “extremely unsafe”

Nearly two out of every three respondents think Central Parkway is too wide and currently has too many lanes

High speeds are a significant safety concern for pedestrians based on responses from 73 percent of those who took the survey

Full results of the survey can be found on the participate page of the project website.

A video recording of the workshop presentation will be posted on the project website by this Friday, Sept. 1.