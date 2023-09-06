Contributed

The Big Bounce America 2023 tour is bringing the most action-packed experience of the year to Cincinnati from Saturday, September 16th through Sunday, September 17th and Friday, September 22nd through Sunday, September 24th at Olympian Club. Featuring The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor on family-friendly entertainment!

WHERE AND WHEN:

Olympian Club

10054 Pippin Road

Cincinnati, OH 45231

Saturday, September 16th; Sunday, September 17th – Tickets

Friday, September 22nd; Saturday, September 23rd; Sunday, September 24th – Tickets