By: Taylor Weiter

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is set to be the highest-paid player in the NFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Burrow signed a 5-year, $275 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. Just over $219 million of that money is guaranteed, Schefter said.

The two sides have been working on an extension all off-season, announcing the news just as the first game of the year — Chiefs vs. Lions — kicked off.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was the first to reset the market earlier this year, followed by fellow quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. Burrow’s extension takes it to another level.

A record deal: Joe Burrow has reached agreement with the Bengals on an 5-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6GttDs7zk6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

On Wednesday, Burrow said he wasn’t too worried about a deal getting done, saying a new contract “comes when it comes.” He did, though, express his desire to stay in Cincinnati for as long as possible.

“This is where I want to be my whole career, we’re working towards making that happen,” Burrow said. “You’ve seen what the front office has done and what Zac (Taylor) has done in their time here, and I’m a small part of that and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

As he enters his fourth year in the NFL, the former No. 1 draft pick has helped his team to a Super Bowl appearance and the most recent AFC Championship Game.

Now, Cincinnati can focus on Burrow’s receiving corps. Tee Higgins is currently eligible for an extension, while Ja’Marr Chase will be eligible after this season.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon restructured his contract in July to stay through this season, also noting that he wants to play his career in Cincinnati. Trey Hendrickson signed a 1-year extension through the 2025 season in July, while Logan Wilson agreed to a 4-year extension during training camp.

Reposted with permission from WCPO 9 Cincinnati.