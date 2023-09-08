By Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

If you have read previous articles in Herald Beauty, you know I decide to work and live in Toronto for the month of July. Let me tell you, it did not disappoint. I had the pleasure of staying at The Kimpton Saint George Hotel. This is a cute and modern boutique hotel in a perfect location. It’s anchored in the posh neighborhood of Yorkville. If you are not familiar with the area, its full of upscale shops, great restaurants and a vibrant cultural scene. To me, location is everything because you can easily walk around and take in the beautiful sights and things to do.

When I entered the hotel, you are immediately surrounded by amazing artwork – I was told it is all by local artists. I love that touch. How else can you learn about a city then through the eyes of those that live there.

Photo provided

As I made my way to my room, I noticed the amazing mirrors they have in the hallways. You all know I love a good mirror. From the hallway floors to the moose lightening – this boutique hotel had so many cute details. Inside the room, I noticed luxury Atelier Bloem bath amenities (making you feel like royalty). The room was super spacious for one or if you are traveling with a partner.

I headed down to visit the fitness center, it was a good size with a variety of machines, free weights and again one of those beautiful mirrors. I then made my way to grab a bite to eat + drink inside the restaurant, The Fortunate Fox. The service was amazing, the espresso martini was a 10/10 and when you go, please have the enchiladas!

Photo provided

Overall, my night stay at The Kimpton Saint George was an amazing time. Make sure you book a stay next time you are in Toronto; you will not be disappointed. Visit, https://www.kimptonsaintgeorge.com/ for more details.

Amenities at a glance:

-Fitness Centre

-Yoga Mat in the Room

-In Room Dining

-Dog Friendly

-Restaurant and Bar inside the Hotel

-In Room Beauty Services (I’m hoping to check these out next time)

-Healthy Travel: Take one of Kimpton’s custom designed PUBLIC bikes for a ride around town.