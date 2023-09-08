By Jenifer Moore

WOODLAWN, Oh. (August 31, 2023) – Alongside community leaders, Kroger announced commitments to ensure Woodlawn can access fresh, affordable food. During the Woodlawn store’s grand reopening, Ann Reed, division president, shared the steps the retailer is taking to provide a place where customers love to shop and associates love to work.

“At Kroger, we understand the pivotal role we play in the Woodlawn community,” said Ann Reed, president, Cincinnati/Dayton division. “We have proudly served Woodlawn since 2000. We are the first stop families make when they want to create a special meal to celebrate a milestone or a favorite holiday. We provide many of our neighbors with their first job – and hopefully they choose to stay with us for their entire career. And we are deeply rooted in our communities as we work to end hunger and eliminate food waste. We strongly believe no one in Woodlawn should go to bed hungry, and we continue to work toward this moonshot goal.”

Today, Kroger employs more than 20,000 associates across the Cincinnati/Dayton region, securing access to good-paying union jobs and providing opportunities for career growth. In addition to world-class training and professional development, Kroger offers an unmatched benefit for part-time and full-time associates interested in furthering their education. Associates can take advantage of up to $21,000 in reimbursement during their careers with Kroger for an educational pursuit of their choosing, from a GED to a Ph.D.

“The reopening is just another example of the commitment the Kroger company has reinvested in our community,” said Village of Woodlawn Mayor Brian K. Poole.

Kroger works closely with regional food banks to connect its neighbors with the food they need to thrive. In 2022 alone, Kroger donated nearly $1 million in food and funds toward ending hunger. Through a combination of strategically directed funding and donations of surplus food from its stores, the retailer is taking important steps to support those working on the front lines of the fight against hunger. Kroger donated $6,500 to the Freestore Foodbank during the festivities to continue supporting its vital work.

“The long-standing Freestore Foodbank-Kroger partnership supports feeding school aged children and the 250,000 food insecure in our Tri-State area,” said Jonathan Mann, corporate partnerships officer for the Freestore Foodbank. “Kids who are hungry can’t learn and they are our future. Kroger’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program allows us to rescue good food and get it as quickly as possible to those who need it.”

This announcement is one more example of the investment Kroger is making in Woodlawn. In 2023, the retailer invested nearly $1 million to renovate the Woodlawn Kroger store. In the last five years, Kroger invested more than $75 million to improve the customer experience and increase access to fresh foods across southwest Ohio.

Kroger provides lower prices and more choices on the foods customers need, want and love. Alongside its outstanding fresh selection, Kroger offers customers access to its Our Brand portfolio of products. These items range from the opening price point Smart Way brand to indulgent Private Selection options, ensuring any customer can discover a new favorite product that fits within their budget.

Customers can explore these items through a seamless shopping experience that allows them to easily move between shopping in-store, Pickup or Delivery, providing options that best fit into their busy days. And the experience is better than ever, as Kroger offers personalized savings based on how each family shops. With the right promotion delivered at the right time to the right customer, families can save even more when they shop with Kroger.