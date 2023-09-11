By Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

You know your girl is always on the Go #MoOnTheGo. However, I always make sure I try to keep my morning routine no matter where in the world I may be. Forming good skin and body-care habits takes consistency. Even taking a week off of your normal routine can cause more harm than good. Many of your favorite brands make mini size products if you’re like me and only like to take a carry-on bag. TSA only allows you liquids under a certain amount (depending what country you are in). Make sure you check online and in your local beauty stores to find some of your favorite brands in mini size. Here is my 3-step skin and body care morning routine:

Photo provided

1. After bathing, use skin therapy oil by Palmers to put moisture back into your skin. I like to do this even when I’m not fully dry and my skin is still a little damp. The skin therapy oil literally absorbs so well into my skin.

2. After skin therapy oil, apply heals and soften by Palmers to the body. That’s right slab a good amount of the cocoa butter lotion over the skin therapy oil to really lock in that moisture and watch how soft your skin gets. I also love to do this right after I shave my legs, it makes my legs super silky and smooth.

3. Don’t forget your face. If you already have a morning skincare routine, add in the rose skin therapy for your face. I like to drop a dot or two into my face moisturizer to give your complexion a radiant glow. Whether you are rocking a fresh face or underneath your foundation.

Get those morning routine’s going and get your glow on!

Photo provided Photo provided