Dolores Crowley, of Cincinnati, was inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame during a celebration May 24-29 in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Malachi Knowles, founder of the African American Golf Hall of Fame in West Palm Beach, said of the induction of Crowley, “Your nomination is because of your love for the game of golf, dedication to growing the game of golf and demonstrated continuous exemplary community service and involvement.”

Mrs. Crowley not only loves the game of golf but shares her time and energy to introduce the game of golf to the youth in our community. A retired Cincinnati Public Schools educator, she is currently introducing the game of golf to students at Bond Hill and South Avondale Elementary schools. She was also the golf coach of the Fairfield High School Girls Golf team.

Crowley is a member of Les Birdies Golf Club Inc., an organization of African American women in Cincinnati who love the game of golf. The organization , which was founded in Cincinnati in 1976, is dedicated to support area youth and introduce them to the game of golf.

Recently, Les Birdies recognized a young Lakota High School graduating senior (and a member of the Lakota High School golf team) by rewarding her with a scholarship to continue her education. She will begin her college education in the fall at Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill.

According to information released by the African American Golfers Hall of Fame, Dolores Crowley was born in Cincinnati, but moved to Autaugaville, Ala., (near Montgomery) as a toddler. She was so inspired by her school teachers during her matriculation through elementary and high school that she decided to become a teacher. In 1971, she graduated from Alabama State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation.

She moved back to Cincinnati and began teaching in the fall of 1971. During her 35-year-career, she taught civics, health, physical education and vocational education, as well as coached girls track, volleyball, cheerleading and drill teams.

She discovered the enjoyment of working with young golfers while working with the Girl Scouts Golf Summer Program, the Ron Dumas Reaching Out For Kids Golf Program, and the Tony Yates Golf Academy, where she served as the golf life skills facilitator. When the opportunity arose to coach the girls’ golf team at Winton Woods High School, she enthusiastically signed on for four seasons.

She is current President of the Cincinnati Recreation Women’s Golf Association and has won Golfer of the Year for the last six years and was the 2018 Player of the Year.

She is a member of the City of Cincinnati Recreation Golf Advisory Board and is chair of the nomination committee. She has been a member of the Les Birdies Golf Club Inc. for more than 25 years and has served as golfing affairs chair, scholarship committee chair, new members chair, is chair of the community outreach project committee.

Her greatest golf honors include winning first place low net overall in the Greater Cincinnati 49th Metropolitan Senior Women Championship in 2021. She placed first in numerous golf leagues and tournaments during the past decade.

Mrs. Crowley said her “goals are to continue introducing and promoting the game of golf in the African American Community through volunteering with the Ron Dumas Reaching Out For Kids Program, First Tee Program and Winton Woods High School and other board assignments. Through my appointment to the City of Cincinnati Recreation Commission Golf Advisory Board, I will work to improve the golfing experience at our local golf courses. Mentorship is a priority, and I plan to recruit and encourage new members of the Les Birdies Golf Club Inc. to improve their golf skills, learn game etiquette and experience the considerable benefits of golf. For our local golfing students, I will encourages fundraising through golf tournaments organized by Les Birdies Golf Club to provide college scholarships. Additionally, I will continue coordinating our annual Christmas Adopt-A-Class program with Bond Hill Academy, providing needed gifts to the children and introducing them to the game of golf. I anticipate working with the African American Golf Hall of Fame in line with their mission to enhance the ‘educational learning experience for all young and senior golfers.’”

Previous Cincinnati inductees into the African American Golf Hall of Fame are the Rev. K.Z. Smith, pastor at Corinthian Baptist Church, and Avon Fields Golf Course Assistant Pro Ron Dumas.