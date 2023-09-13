By Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Name: Nahamani Yisrael

Title: Founder & CEO

Business Name: Nahamani.org, Ltd.

Social Media Handles: @managecincy

Website: https://www.nahamani.org

What made you start your business?

I embarked on this entrepreneurial journey with a clear mission in mind: to empower small business owners and nonprofit leaders who oversee teams of 1 to 5 individuals. In today’s hypercompetitive marketplace, it’s easy for these passionate individuals to get lost in the noise. Many of them are driven by incredible causes and missions, but often lack the in-house expertise needed to effectively broadcast their message to a wider audience.

At Nahamani.org, our purpose is to be the guiding light for these business leaders, helping them articulate their value proposition through the power of digital platforms. We firmly believe that in this era, digital tools have the potential to level the playing field, granting smaller entities a unique advantage. Through these platforms, they can forge genuine and lasting connections with their most important stakeholders, amplifying their impact and making their voices heard amidst the cacophony of the marketplace.

How does it empower you as a Black Woman?

Being a Black woman in the tech industry, I find immense fulfillment in my role as the driving force behind Nahamani.org, as it enables me to foster empowerment among young, aspiring Black creative professionals. Within my organization, I’ve cultivated a diverse team comprising content creators, copywriters, and website developers, each hailing from unique backgrounds.

Running a business has taught me that there are parallels between managing a company and overseeing a household. As a mother of two adult children, the valuable lessons I’ve gleaned from my parental responsibilities have seamlessly translated into my role as a CEO.

Prioritizing my mental and physical well-being holds paramount importance in my capacity as the Founder & CEO of Nahamani.org. Serving as the face of my brand, I consider it a part of my professional duty to maintain optimal self-care. This entails showing up well-rested, emotionally balanced, and spiritually nourished. By doing so, I not only perform at my best but also set a compelling example for others, encouraging them to prioritize their health and overall well-being.

Nahamani Yisrael. Photo provided

What are 3 of your favorite beauty items you can’t live without?

I have adopted a clean beauty regimen, meaning I use skincare products sourced natural ingredients and avoid toxins found in many skincare products. Some of my favorites are

Nesfeli Grapefruit Cleanser – Black woman-owned brand

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding – Asian woman-owned brand

LaFarra & Co Magnetic Lashes & Liner – Black female physician-formulated brand

Anything else our beauty readers should know about you?

As a dedicated servant leader, my commitment lies in fostering opportunities for others, and at the heart of this mission is the importance of embracing a holistic approach to life. I prioritize wellness not merely for physical appearance but for the sustenance of mental clarity. My journey includes regular workouts that keep me mentally agile and vibrant.

Additionally, I’m a firm believer in mindfulness practices and draw strength from the supportive network of women who, like me, are on a quest to nurture balance and inner peace in their daily lives. I’m always eager to connect with kindred spirits who share a passion for living life to the fullest.

If you’re looking to connect and explore life’s joys together, please don’t hesitate to reach out! You can find me on all social media platforms under the handle @managecincy, and my DMs are always open for vibrant conversations and shared experiences. Let’s embark on this journey of discovery and fulfillment together!