By Alicia Mercedes

amercedes@naacpnet.org

WASHINGTON – In response to the tragic shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant mother, at the hands of Blendon County police, NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson and Tom Roberts, President of the Ohio State Conference of the NAACP released the following statements:

“Let’s be clear – law enforcement should never have the power to act as judge, jury, and executioner. When the life of an unarmed pregnant woman is taken at the hands of police, it exposes a system that is utterly broken,” said NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson. “Ta’Kiya’s unjust murder represents a gross misuse of power, and our country must pass comprehensive police reform legislation to end the state-sanctioned violence that has torn Black communities apart for generations.”

“The Ohio State Conference of the NAACP mourns the loss of a life taken from us far too soon, along with the future of Ta’Kiya’s unborn daughter, who was just weeks away from entering this world,” said NAACP Ohio State Conference President, Tom Roberts. “We demand full accountability from the officers responsible. Families and communities are being swiftly and consistently torn apart because of the rapid acts of force enacted by those sworn to protect and serve. We need answers and accountability. Nothing else will do.”