Contributed by

LifeCenter Organ Donor Network

LifeCenter Organ Donor Network’s third annual Live Healthy & Move Health and Wellness Fair on Aug. 26 was a huge success, reaching more than 300 people and with seven new organ, eye and tissue donors registered.

Such success wouldn’t have been possible without partners in the community: the city of Forest Park for hosting the event at its beautiful Central Park, the Forest Park Fire Department and Jermaine Hill, assistant fire chief, and WeTHRIVE! Forest Park.

Also participating were Hero Sponsors, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the Center for Closing the Health Gap.

Rosie Red enjoyed her time at LifeCenter’s Live Healthy and Move Health and Wellness Fair, including learning how to do CPR. Provided

LifeCenter brings this event to an underserved community in Forest Park because its health matters, and the organization wants to promote being an advocate for health.

Organizers said, “We are particularly proud to continue to present this annual event during National Minority Donor Awareness Month in August to bring awareness to health disparities and the ways in which organ donation and transplantation can positively impact communities of color.”

The health fair featured nearly 30 vendors and exhibitors offering education, resources and services, including blood pressure checks and CPR demos.

LifeCenter is a Donate Life organization serving more than two million people throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Since 1981, LifeCenter has worked closely with local hospitals to help the recovery of organ and tissue donation, which has saved and healed countless lives in our community. Anyone can make a difference just by saying “yes” and registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at lifepassiton.org.