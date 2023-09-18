Contributed

An intimate portrait of Betty McDaniel and her antique and vintage store —- Lakeside Treasure — in the Rogers Park section of Chicago, the film depicts a woman living her dreams. McDaniel’s life-long love of antiques led to her desire to own an antique shop post-retirement. She originally hoped to be able to keep the store open for five years but the establishment has become a staple for residents of Rogers Park and the greater Chicago area and is soon to reach the two decade mark.

A testament to following your bliss at any age, Lakeside’s Treasure presents a unique story of perseverance, dedication and most importantly, heart.

The film will premiere as the latest episode of the Harlem-based national nonprofit Black Public Media’s AfroPoP Digital Shorts on Monday, September 18, on the Black Public Media YouTube Channel (@BlackPublicMedia).

An offshoot of BPM’s award-winning documentary series AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange, AfroPoP Digital Shorts showcases life, art and culture from all parts of the African Diaspora like its sister series, but broadens the exploration to include films in both documentary and narrative form.