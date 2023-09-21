Contributed

Join us for Yvette Simpson with host Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney discussing and signing On Purpose: The Power of Authenticity and Intention, in partnership with The Cincinnati Herald.

How would your life be different if you were truly fulfilled? How would our world be different if we all were?

On Purpose: The Power of Authenticity and Intention was birthed in the midst of a once-in-a-generation global pandemic. On the other side of the pandemic, millions of people are asking, “Why?” and “What Now?” and then, “How?” This book examines the promise of “purpose” as the pathway to fulfillment and balance. Purpose, when anchored in authenticity and intention, leads to fulfillment, which is the antidote to the imbalance we feel within ourselves – and the imbalance that exists so prominently in our world right now. You can correct that imbalance by living a life of purpose, on purpose. In On Purpose, author Yvette Simpson is your guide, giving you the keys to unlock the power to live your most authentic, fulfilled life while making an impact and changing the world in the process.

Yvette R. Simpson, Esq./MBA is a lawyer, executive strategist, CEO, media contributor and national speaker. Nicknamed the “Queen of Reinvention,” Yvette helps leaders unlock their power to change to pursue their purpose and change the world in small in large ways.