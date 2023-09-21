Contributed

MOVIES (IN THEATERS)

THE EXPENDABLES 4 (In Theaters Friday, September 22)

About: Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on, the Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table.

MOVIES (STREAMING)

NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU (Streaming Friday, September 22 on Hulu)

About: An exiled anxiety-ridden homebody must battle an alien who’s found its way into her home.

SPY KIDS : ARMAGEDDON (Streaming Friday, September 22 on Netflix)

About: The children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

TV SERIES

THE CONTINENTAL (First episode streaming now on Peacock)

About: Set in 1970s New York City, The Continental explores the origin of the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe seen through the eyes and action of a young Winston Scott.

SEX EDUCATION (Final season now streaming on Netflix)

About: A teenage boy with a sex therapist mother teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school.

YOUNG LOVE (Streaming now on Max)

About: An honest look into the world of an African American young family of millennial parents, as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics striving for a better life.