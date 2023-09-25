By Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Pumpkin spice season is here! Although I love all the pumpkin spice food and drink – you know I had to let you know about my favorite seasonal limited edition pumpkin beauty products. Did you know that pumpkin does amazing things for your skin? Pumpkin has amazing benefits for the skin including:

-Pumpkin exact plumps up fine line and reduces inflammation

-Helps improves skin softness

-Reduces dead skin and surface build-up while providing your skin antioxidant support

-Helps fade brown spots left behind by acne and sun damage

-Helps with Oily skin

-Anti-Aging benefits: helps promote collagen and elasticity

-Makes your skin GLOW

Plump-Kin Eye Patches. Provided Provided Provided Tula so pumpkin exfoliating sugar scrub. Provided Hempz Pumpkin Spice and Vanilla Chai sugar scrub. Provided

Check out some of my favorite pumpkin beauty products I found, all at Ulta. Make sure you try them quickly; they are only here for a limited time!

Plump-Kin Eye Patches

Tula so pumpkin exfoliating sugar scrub

Hempz Pumpkin Spice and Vanilla Chai sugar scrub