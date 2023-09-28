Dr. Jamila K. Maddox,
Holistic Chiropractor & Nutritionist
Ms. Virginia Alexander, or Aunt Jenny, as we affectionately called her, was my daycare provider, teacher, and, unbeknown to me, role model as a black female business owner in the community of Avondale. You felt safe, loved, and welcomed in her arms and in her daycare center. Our days were divided into group learning sessions, independent playtime, and the most delicious meals. My favorite memories were being in the kitchen with her when she was cooking. Everything always smelled so good, and I loved being around Aunt Jenny. She had a unique gift of making everyone feel special in her presence.
My peers and I call ourselves Aunt Jenny’s kids, and while many of us are adulting with our own families, jobs, and careers, our foundation in love, kindness, and the joy of figuring things out serves us every day.
Aunt Jenny healed through education and love. She used her heart and her hands to create a safe space for my peers and me to thrive in. And being one of Aunt Jenny’s kids, I use my heart and my hands to help heal my patients. The love and gratitude came full circle on September 16th, 2023, when we- family, friends, and people’s lives she touched took part in a dedication ceremony to name the treatment/therapy room at Cincinnati Healing Arts in her honor.
Signed copies of the artwork are for sell with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Kevani Zelpah Moyo Cultural Arts Fund. The fund was established in 1999 to commemorate her life and love for the arts, culture and scholarship. The Fund is administered by The Greater Cincinnati Foundation and has awarded scholarships to 24 aspiring college students since its inception.
Applications are accepted for nominations for the Kevani Zelpah Moyo Youth Spirit Award in January of each year.
To donate, select Kevani Zelpah Moyo Cultural Arts Fund from the drop down menu at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation: www.gcfdn.org/givenow/