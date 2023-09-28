Dr. Jamila K. Maddox,

Holistic Chiropractor & Nutritionist

Ms. Virginia Alexander, or Aunt Jenny, as we affectionately called her, was my daycare provider, teacher, and, unbeknown to me, role model as a black female business owner in the community of Avondale. You felt safe, loved, and welcomed in her arms and in her daycare center. Our days were divided into group learning sessions, independent playtime, and the most delicious meals. My favorite memories were being in the kitchen with her when she was cooking. Everything always smelled so good, and I loved being around Aunt Jenny. She had a unique gift of making everyone feel special in her presence.

My peers and I call ourselves Aunt Jenny’s kids, and while many of us are adulting with our own families, jobs, and careers, our foundation in love, kindness, and the joy of figuring things out serves us every day.

Aunt Jenny healed through education and love. She used her heart and her hands to create a safe space for my peers and me to thrive in. And being one of Aunt Jenny’s kids, I use my heart and my hands to help heal my patients. The love and gratitude came full circle on September 16th, 2023, when we- family, friends, and people’s lives she touched took part in a dedication ceremony to name the treatment/therapy room at Cincinnati Healing Arts in her honor.

From left to right, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chenoa Jackson, Dr. Jamila Maddox, Kourtney James, Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney and Ki Afi-Ra Moyo. Photo provided

Mother and daughter Toni Selvey-Maddox (left) and Dr. Jamila Maddox presenting Aunt Jenny’s “Shining Star Remix.” Photo provided

From left: Pat Neal-Miller, Dona Alexander (Aunt Jenny’s daughter), Beverly Baughman-Mallory. Photo provided

From left to right: Christopher Stock, Stephanie Mayfield White, Teddy Stock, Royce and Lori Sutton. Photo provided

Brandon Hawkins of Soul Palette presents his original art piece of Aunt Jenny. Photo provided

From left to right: Alex Calloway (Aunt Jenny’s gradson), Pat Neal-Miller, Dona Alexander (Aunt Jenny’s daughter), Torah Nickie Owes (Aunt Jenny’s granddaughter) Teddy Stock, Councilmember Scotty Johnson and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. Photo provided

Eric Kearney, President & CEO of the African American Chamber, chats with Megan Harris and other guests. Photo provided

Ms. Jenny Roper (left) and Dr. Jamila Maddox. Photo provided

Dr. Jamila Maddox and Dona Alexander (Aunt Jenny’s daughter) share a moment at the event. Photo provided

Dr. Jamila Maddox (left) and Ms. Nia Terry, retired Cincinnati Public Schools educator. Photo provided

Brandon and Ewaniki Hawkins, the husband/wife duo of Soul Palette, stand with Dr. Jamila Maddox (center). Photo provided

Signed copies of the artwork are for sell with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Kevani Zelpah Moyo Cultural Arts Fund. The fund was established in 1999 to commemorate her life and love for the arts, culture and scholarship. The Fund is administered by The Greater Cincinnati Foundation and has awarded scholarships to 24 aspiring college students since its inception.

Applications are accepted for nominations for the Kevani Zelpah Moyo Youth Spirit Award in January of each year.

To donate, select Kevani Zelpah Moyo Cultural Arts Fund from the drop down menu at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation: www.gcfdn.org/givenow/