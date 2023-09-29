Ciontributed

Mutual Dance Theatre and the Jefferson James Contemporary Dance Theater Series continues its 52nd season, its third after returning from the pandemic. As the organization does every year, MDT and the JJCDT are centering artists of color in its 23-24 season. This includes the very first presentation of Dallas Black Dance Theatre in Cincinnati, as well as the commissioning of Black choreographers, Countess V. Winfrey, McKinley Willis, and Jasmine Snellen. The Mutual Dance Theatre season also shines a light specifically on women artists and women-led companies.

October 20-21: Experience brilliance when, for the first time ever, Dallas Black Dance Theatre comes to Cincinnati. Led by Artistic Director Melissa M. Young, the American Masterpiece Touring Artist has unapologetically set audiences’ hearts ablaze in the Dallas Arts District and nationwide for 47 years. They are the largest, oldest professional company in Dallas, making DBDT the only predominantly BIPOC company to provide the leading dance services to a major U.S. city.

Photo by Kent Barker, Courtesy of Dallas Black Dance Theatre

More information is available at mutualdance.org/season. Tickets should only be purchased by cincinnatiarts.org or the Aronoff box office at 630 Walnut St, 45202 or calling 513-621-ARTS.