By Dr. Sheri Adams-Davis

Herald Contributor

Rev. Zion McGregor, M. D. will be installed Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 630 Glenwood Avenue, in Avondale. Rev. McGregor is a preacher of the Gospel who has over 28 years of preaching, teaching, and overall pastoral experience. His ministry experience spans National Baptist Congress, Youth Teacher and Lecturer, Youth Pastor, Conference and Seminar Instructor, Associate Pastor, Singles Pastor, Interim Pastor, and Senior/Lead Pastor. Ministry gifts include: vision casting, team building, prayer mobilization, evangelism strategy, curriculum development, ministry planning, financial management, lay and leadership training.

He is the product of the Good Street Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, where he was licensed by the late Rev. Dr. Caesar Clark, Sr., and he follows in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, the late Rev. Dr. C.C. Harper, a Princeton University graduate. He is an award winning writer and contributor to the bestselling book, “Urban Apolo-getics: Restoring Black Dignity with the Gospel.”

Rev. McGregor holds a Master of Divinity Degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and is completing a Master of Theology from Rawlings Divinity School, Liberty University. He has studied abroad at distinguished institutions, including Regent College, Vancouver, Canada, and he is only the third African American selected to participate in the prestigious SWBTS/Oxford University Scholar Abroad Fellowship, Oxford University, Oxford, England.

He is a former visiting professor of New Testament studies at Dallas Bible Theological Institute. Rev. McGregor has taught at the national level in denominational work at the National Baptist Congress. In addition, he is a brother of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity Incorporated.

He comes to Cincinnati from Pillar Church of Fort Worth, Texas.

The two guiding scriptures for his life are Matt. 5:16 -”Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and Glorify your Father which is in heaven. Matt. 22:37, 39 – “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. (39) -”You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Above all, Rev. McGregor’s greatest God given desire is to lead God’s people as a loving and caring shepherd.

Rev. McGregor is married to Alicia, and he is a devoted and loving father to D’Maj, Erin, Elijah and Gabrielle.