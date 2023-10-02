Written by Joe Armstrong,

Content Specialist,

Downtown Main Library

One of CHPL’s most visited branches is now open after its first major renovation since its opening in 1961!

The West End Branch Library features a completely reimagined interior space, designed to maximize the space inside the building for customers while prioritizing accessibility improvements to the entrance.

This $3 million project was made possible through the generous support of Hamilton County as a result of the 1 mill levy that was passed in May 2018.

Check out all the new features we’re most excited about – and hear first impressions from our customers who are already enjoying this one-of-a-kind library.

A New Welcome to Your New Branch

You’ll find new improvements to the West End Branch as soon as you enter the building, with a relocated, welcoming entry. From the moment you step through the accessible entrance, a convenient service station is ready to help you find materials, reserve study spaces, and answer any questions.

Rachel lives right across the street from the West End Branch and loves how convenient it is for her. “This space is wonderful! I love how helpful the library staff are in helping me use technology,” she says.

Reservable Quiet Study Space

The renovated branch has spaces perfect for everything under the sun: music, storytimes, events, and more! And now customers can also find quiet, soundproof spaces to study, work, and read. Two reservable study pods are available for free and will also host our Homework Help and Job Prep services.

A Tech Transformation

The building is bursting with new technology for customers of all ages to use. All of the public computers have been upgraded and are brand new – perfect for browsing the internet, using one of CHPL’s free databases, printing and faxing documents for free, and more!

Included in all this new tech is a laptop kiosk, allowing customers to check out one of twelve available laptops for in-branch use.

“The new laptops are awesome,” says Serenity, who’s been visiting the West End Branch since she was two years old, “I also love all the new mystery books!”

Even More to Explore

We’re just scratching the surface of what’s waiting for you to discover at your West End Branch Library. Come visit the branch and check out the upcoming events for kids, teens, and adults.