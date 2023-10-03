By Vivian O’Connell

Shoes 4 the Shoeless

Shoes 4 the Shoeless had a great day in Cincinnati last week. LEAP Academy, at 2001 Baltimore Avenue, was the first stop in the organization’s Cincinnati 2023-2024 schedule. Thanks to the Farmer Family Foundation’s generosity, Shoes 4 the Shoeless provided brand-new gym shoes and socks to 175 children, preschool through 6th grade, including children from Hamilton who lost all of their belongings in a house fire the previous night. Fifty community volunteers came together to serve some of the neediest children in the area, and LEAP academy was filled with smiles, joy and laughter.

Photo provided Photo provided

Since 2010, S4TS has been serving Southwest Ohio in 14 counties and they have reached more than 160,000 children since their inception.