Glenwood Avenue, near the corner of Vine Street in Avondale—the former site of WCIN Radio Station – was filled with well-wishers on September 29 received the honorary, secondary street name of “Lincoln Ware Way”—honoring Lincoln Ware for his contributions to the city of Cincinnati. This year, 2023, marks the 50th year of Lincoln Ware’s radio career, making him the longest running local radio personality on-air in Cincinnati.

Lincoln Ware was born and raised in Cincinnati and is a proud alumnus of Woodward High School. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, and as a Marine, was a member of the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service. He served a three-year tour aboard the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier, where he worked as a DJ.

In 1973, Lincoln Ware officially began his radio career when he joined the staff of WCIN-AM, at 106 Glenwood Ave., as a disc jockey, and by 1993, he was hosting “The Lincoln Ware Show.” He later worked at the WIZ, WPFB-AM, and 700 WLW-AM, and he continues today with “The Lincoln Ware Show” on WDBZ, as well as hosting “Cincinnati Issues with Lincoln Ware,” a television show aired weekly on WSTR 64 every Sunday at 6:30 a.m. Lincoln makes appearances nationally on CNN, FOX News, and MSNBC.

WCIN was the second-oldest Black radio station in the United States and was located on Glenwood Avenue in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Avondale.

Ware has made a lasting impact on the Cincinnati local media community and to health and wellness within the African American community with his Lincoln Ware Walking Club. His legacy, contributions, and dedication to the City of Cincinnati and its citizens will long be remembered.

Ware said he “never would have thought in a thousand years he would be back at the former site of WCIN to receive such an honor.

He has said he will retire someday, but he plans to be on-air through at least the 2024 election season.

Mayor Aftab Pureval said Ware has spent many years in bringing the community together.

Speakers at the event included Mayor Aftab Pureval, Vice Mayor Jan Michele Lemon Kearney, Emcee, Commissioner President Alicia Reece, Patti and Bootsy Collins (a musician who met Ware hanging out at WCIN), Dan Abercrombie (Radio One General Manager), Sandra Jones Mitchell (President of the Avondale Community Council), Dr. Keith Melvin, P. Ann Everson Price, Tamiko Ware Mauldin (a Daughter who is a recruiter for Mercy Health), Dr. Tia Ware (a Daughter who manages pharmacies in Weis Markets grocery stores in and around Washington, D.C.), and Sharon Ware (his Wife who came to the radio station to meet him, and the rest is history).