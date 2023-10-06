Contributed

MOVIES (IN THEATERS)

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER (Now in Theaters)

About: When two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, the father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who’s been forever altered by what happened to her daughter fifty years ago.

MOVIES (STREAMING)

PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES (Streaming now on Paramount+)

About: In 1969, Jud Crandall dreams of leaving Ludlow, Maine, behind, but he soon discovers sinister secrets buried inside and is forced to face a dark family story that will keep him forever united with Ludlow.

TOTALLY KILLER (Streaming now on Prime Video)

About: When the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer” returns 35 years after his first murder spree to claim another victim, 17-year-old Jamie accidentally travels back in time to 1987, determined to stop the killer before he can start.

TV SERIES

LOKI (Season 2 streaming now on Disney+)

About: Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH (Season 2 streaming now on Max)

About: The year is 1717. Wealthy land-owner Stede Bonnet has a midlife crisis and decides to blow up his cushy life to become a pirate. It does not go well. Based on a true story.

LUPIN (Part 3 streaming now on Netflix)

About: Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.