By Gina Kirk

gkirk@bhgh.org

Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati has selected Maurice Huey as its new executive director.

Reporting to the board of directors, Huey will lead Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati, overseeing programs, services and fundraising, guiding strategic direction, and managing all staff members and volunteers.

The organization helps academically motivated middle and high school students from disadvantaged backgrounds to become successful in college and beyond. Cincinnati is one of 15 Boys Hope Girls Hope affiliates across the U.S. and Latin America.

Before starting at Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati, Huey served in leadership positions with several local and national nonprofit organizations, including the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, the OneSight Foundation and most recently with CABVI. He is a past recipient of the Michigan Nonprofit Association Emerging Leader Award and the Spirit of Detroit Award from the City of Detroit and is a member of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s Leadership Cincinnati Class 34.

“I am excited at the opportunity to lead Boys Hope Girls Hope in this role,” said Huey. “I am honored to be given this opportunity to continue our mission to develop young people who can make real changes in our communities.”

Steve Arnold, board president of Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati., said, “We are extremely excited to have Maurice as our new executive director of Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati,

“Having Maurice join as our executive director enhances our organization’s operating strengths, which will lead to increasing our ability to better serve our scholars and families and expand our reach in the Greater Cincinnati area.”

Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati helps academically capable and motivated children-in-need meet their full potential and become men and women for others by providing value-centered, family-like atmospheres, opportunities and support for education through college.

For more information about Boys Hope Girls Hope, including information about how to get involved or donate, visit www.bhghcincinnati.org.