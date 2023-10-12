Contributed

CINCINNATI, OH – Mercedes Brown’s Hair Boutique located in Deer Park has teamed up with Maggie’s Hair Blessings to give away free human hair wigs to women suffering hair loss due to cancer treatments. I’ve seen the effects of chemo and the hit it takes when a woman loses her hair to treatment, says Mercedes. For many women hair extensions represent healing, resilience, strength and a sense of normalcy. The point of this giveaway is to provide all of those things through a free wig. On October 28th, 2023 we will be doing a large in-store event where these women can try on, get fitted and leave with a brand new wig.

This free event is open for registration now. Participants can rsvp at: http://www.MercedesBrown.com/pinkoctober. Registration is open until October 17th. Participants must be registered to receive a free wig.

Founder Mercedes states: “I am honored and thankful to be able to extend love and support to local women through hair. To find out more about Mercedes Brown’s Hair Boutique visit their website: http://www.MercedesBrown.com/Get-Involved