Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) today announced that Executive Director Cathy Bernardino Bailey has been selected by the National Academy of Public Administration for inclusion in its 2023 Class of Academy Fellows, in recognition of her years of public administration service and expertise.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve as a National Academy of Public Administration Fellow,” Bailey said. “In my wildest dreams, I didn’t foresee this. I’m thrilled and looking forward to collaborating with other public sector leaders and academics to implement strategic solutions in public administration.”

Bailey is the first woman and African American woman to lead GCWW since its formation more than 200 years ago. She began with the utility in 1992 as a chemist and over the years was promoted to key managerial positions including Water Quality and Treatment Data Manager. Beginning in September 2022, Bailey took a 12-month leave of absence to serve as a senior advisor to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and helped establish its lead service line accelerator program.

“I am very pleased to welcome Cathy to the Academy’s 2023 class of Fellows,” said Terry Gerton, President and CEO of the Academy. “Our distinguished Academy Fellows are nationally recognized and respected for their expertise in the field of public administration and Cathy is no exception,” said Terry Gerton, President and CEO of the Academy. “We proudly welcome this outstanding new class of Fellows that will help advance the Academy vision — a just, fair, and inclusive government that strengthens communities and protects democracy.”

Selection of the Academy’s new Fellows follows a rigorous review of the individual’s contributions to the field of public administration and policy. A Fellows Nominating Committee makes its recommendations to the full Fellowship, which then votes on those individuals to be elected.

The 2023 class joins nearly 1,000 Academy Fellows – including former cabinet officers, members of Congress, governors, mayors and state legislators, as well as prominent scholars, business executives, and public administrators.

Induction of the new Fellows will occur during the annual Academy Fall Meeting, which will take place in-person Nov. 1-3 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C., with a focus on “The Grand Challenges in Public Administration.”