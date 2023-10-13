By Alexa Helwig

alexa.helwig@mail.house.gov

On October 5, Congressman Greg Landsman (OH-01) requested support from the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding attacks against letter carriers in the greater Cincinnati area.

Congressman Landsman has sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding armed robberies and assaults against United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carriers in the greater Cincinnati area. In his letters, Congressman Landsman requests support from the U.S Department of Justice, U.S. Postal Service, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) to protect letter carriers and bring their attackers to justice.

Since January 2022, there have been 15 assaults and armed robberies in the greater Cincinnati area of letter carriers represented by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 43. In many cases, criminals are targeting letter carriers for their arrow keys in order to gain access to the public’s mail.

In August, Congressman Landsman joined NALC Brach 43 at a rally at Fountain Square to raise awareness and speak out against the attacks.

“Given what we have seen in the greater Cincinnati area, I am concerned that there may not be enough personnel or resources for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to adequately investigate and prevent the high amount of crime against letter carriers. With USPS and USPIS undertaking and expanding Project Safe Delivery – with the goal of reducing letter carrier robberies includes installing 12,000 high-security blue collection boxes and installing 49,000 electronic locks to replace the antiquated arrow and modified arrow lock keys – I request that the greater Cincinnati area be made a priority for the Project,” Congressman Landsman wrote to Postmaster General DeJoy.

“While there may be no one single solution, these acts of violence must not be tolerated. As such, I request support from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio to protect our letter carriers and hold accountable those who are perpetrating this violence. I urge the U.S. Department of Justice to utilize every available tool and resource to assure our letter carriers are safe and that those who harm them will be brought to justice,” Congressman Landsman wrote to Attorney General Garland.

Congressman Landsman’s letter to U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy can be found here, and his letter to U.S. Attorney General Garland can be found here.