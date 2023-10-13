Contributed

The day has arrived. Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated concert film, ‘The Eras Tour’, has arrived. Expect movie theaters to be popping this weekend. This is going to be the movie event of the fall. ‘The Eras Tour’ film is already expected to open to at least $100 million. It might even break the box office opening weekend of ‘Barbie’, which debuted to $162 million back in July. Not only would that be the highest box office opening of 2023, but it would also be the highest box office opening weekend for a concert film. Talyor Swift’s fandom aka Swifties are truly incredible.

MOVIES (IN THEATERS)

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR (In Theaters Now)

About: Experience the breathtaking Eras Tour concert, performed by the one and only Taylor Swift.

Have you gotten your tickets for the Taylor Swift concert film yet? Of course you have. If not, good luck getting good seats this weekend. However, if you just want to stay in this weekend, there are plenty of good things to stream also.

MOVIES (STREAMING)

THE BURIAL (Streaming now on Prime Video)

About: Inspired by true events, a lawyer helps a funeral home owner save his family business from a corporate behemoth, exposing a complex web of race, power, and injustice.

THE MILL (Streaming now on Hulu)

About: A businessman mysteriously wakes up in an open-air prison cell with only an old grist mill. Forced to work as a beast of burden, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child.

TV SERIES

DOOM PATROL (Final Season – Part 2 streaming now on Max)

About: Significantly older and with their faculties steadily failing them, the Doom Patrol must scramble back together to stop Immortus from rampaging in the outside world

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: In this wicked series from Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) and based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

JOHN CARPENTER’S SUBURBAN SCREAMS (Streaming now on Peacock)

About: An exploration of true tales of terror that took place in seemingly perfect American hometowns.