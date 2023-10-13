By Heather Chura Smith, MS

Heather.Chura-Smith@UCHealth.com

Just 15 minutes could save your life. That’s why the breast cancer experts at UC Health provide mobile mammography visits in communities across Greater Cincinnati.

Throughout the month of October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the UC Health Mobile Mammography Unit will visit various locations around the region.

Oct. 17, 2023 8-10:30 a.m. UC Health Primary Care (Milford) 300 Chamber Dr. Milford, OH 45150 Oct. 23, 2023 12:30-3 p.m. Rookwood Exchange 3825 Edwards Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45209 Oct. 30, 2023 8-10:30 a.m. UC Health Primary Care (Mason) 9313 Mason Montgomery Rd. Mason, OH 45040 Oct. 30, 2023 12:30-3 p.m. UC Health Primary Care (Wyoming) 175 W. Galbraith Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45216

Mammograms can detect abnormalities in breast tissue before more obvious symptoms are present, and they remain the most reliable screening method for early detection of breast cancer.

As the region’s only triple-accredited breast cancer center, UC Health’s highly experienced, board-certified team of experts provide the same quality of care via the mammography van as in an office environment.

UC Health’s 40-foot-long 3D Mobile Mammography Van is equipped with the very latest in mammogram screening technology and offers a comfortable registration area, waiting space and private changing rooms.

Screenings typically take about 15 minutes, and results will be sent to your provider within 1-3 business days. Mammograms for women ages 40 and up do not require a referral, but appointments are required.

Most insurance plans cover a yearly mammogram. Patients are encouraged to check their insurance policy for more information. Call now to schedule an appointment: 513-584-PINK (7465).

To find a mobile mammography appointment in a community near you, please visit https://www.uchealth.com/584-pink/events/.