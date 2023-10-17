By Tabra Goodrum

The members of The Cincinnati Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, and President Tabra Goodrum, have begun a recruitment of new members. Founded in 1904, the club women have continued the work of improving the economic, moral, religious, and social welfare of community families, including our senior citizens, for 119 years. The Federation membership of 1925, purchased their historic home at 1010 Chapel St. in Walnut Hills. Known as “The Clubhouse,” it has become the central location for meetings, rentals, community service, programs, and social affairs of the clubs and community. We invite you to join this mission with us. For more information on the organization, or to register for upcoming recruitment meeting dates, call 1 (888) 823-2922.

1st Vice President Maxine Robinson and Housing Chairperson Camille Ebem. Photo provided Photo provided