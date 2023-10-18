By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Rudolph Isley, a founding member, and key figure in creating the popular soul group The Isley Brothers, has died at 84.

Ronald Isley, his brother, and fellow bandmate expressed heartbreak in a statement.

“There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place.”

The family didn’t disclose the cause of death.

Rudolph Isley was an integral founding member of the renowned musical family ensemble, which included his brothers O’Kelly “Kelly” Isley Jr. and Ronald Isley.

The Isley Brothers skyrocketed to fame in the late 1950s and maintained their musical legacy for over six decades, leaving an indelible mark on the R&B and soul genres.

Among their enduring hits is the timeless classic “Who’s That Lady?” “Between the Sheets” and “Shout.”

In the late 1980s, Rudolph departed from the band to pursue a life dedicated to ministry. In recognition of their profound impact on the music industry, the band received induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. Just last year, they were further honored with induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a testament to their enduring influence on the music world.

The family has not yet announced funeral arrangements or memorial services.