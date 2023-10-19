By Conrad Clowers

Herald Sports Writer

A few years ago teams licked their chops when the Bengals were on the schedule. They knew they would have a field day running the ball. One of the biggest reasons of the recent success of the Cincinnati Bengals is the Bengals’ ability to stop the run of other NFL teams. The main reason is defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

Over the years, Cincinnati had always been reluctant to go out in free agency and sign free agents for bigger money. They always relied on the draft. In 2020, that changed. Cincy went out and got Reader from the Texans. Reader had already established himself as one of the leagues best run stuffers with Houston. He was drafted in the 5th round by the Texans in 2016 out of Clemson.

When healthy, Reader has been one of the best in the league. The Bengal run stuffer has had an injury history. He missed six games last season due to a knee injury. The same season the Bengals acquired him in 2020 his season was cut short after only five games to another season ending injury.

Cincinnati has only had a few notable defensive tackles in their history. Some that come to mind are Geno Atkin, Tim Krumrie and Mike Reid back in the 70s. Physically, Reader is more massive than all of them. The former Clemson Tiger stands 6-3 and is an enormous 335 pounds. While Reader may not have a high sack total, he has consistent tackling numbers and quarterback pressures. Thus far in 2023, he has nine solos in six games along with seven assists and one sack.

Reader not only has skills on the gridiron. At Clemson, the versatile athlete extended his skills to baseball where he was also a pitcher for the Tigers.

It has not only stopped for the Bengal tackle on the field. Last year Reader partnered with Shroder High School to start Readers Resource Room. Back to school items were provided by the foundation.

For now, Reader and his teammates can take a much needed rest on a bye week. The team is 3-3 after defeating the Seattle Seahawks the past week 17-13. Coming out of the bye, the Bengals will take on one of the NFL’s toughest in the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco possesses one of the top running backs in Christian McCaffery, with the hope McCaffery will be plugged by Reader and the Bengal defense en route to a Bengal victory.