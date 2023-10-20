Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Ralph stays moisturized too.

Did you know Palmers original solid jar can be used over 101 ways? One of the ways is keeping your dog’s paws moisturized. Ralph during the winter months has a bad habit of licking his paws which dries them out. Palmers Heal and Soften helps with dry skin with @palmers famous Cocoa Butter Formula Original Solid, crafted with moisturizing Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E. This unique concentrated solid melts into skin to lock in moisture. As you can see its great to use on both my skin and Ralph’s paws.

Photo provided

With over 101 uses Palmers original solid jar is the perfect skin accessory for the winter and beyond. Make sure you pick up a jar at Target, Walmart, or Amazon and discover what other 101 ways you can use Palmers.