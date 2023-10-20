Contributed

MOVIES (IN THEATERS)

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (In Theaters Now)

About: Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.

MOVIES (STREAMING)

About: Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.

TV SERIES

BODIES (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: Four detectives in four different time periods of London find themselves investigating the same murder.

THE BURNING GIRLS (Streaming now on {Paramount+)

About: A reverend and her daughter start a new life in a village that soon reveals its community’s dark history and where ancient superstitions and mistrust of outsiders are quite common.

UPLOAD (Season 3 now streaming on Prime Video)

About: In season 3, Nathan and Nora uncover Freeyond’s secrets and strive to thwart their plans. Nathan’s health is a concern, with a concerning nosebleed suggesting a potential crisis. A backup of Nathan is activated in Lakeview, and Ingrid seizes a second chance at love. Aleesha rises within Horizen, managing AI education and engaging in a new romance. Luke, stranded in Lakeview, works in The Grey Zone to finance his stay, adding unexpected twists to the storyline.

WOLF LIKE ME (Season 2 now streaming on Peacock)

About: In the second season of Wolf Like Me, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship, facing their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as the two try to have a “normal” pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a human or a wolf? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? Will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? And, with Mary’s former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly in the picture, can their relationship withstand newly unearthed secrets from Mary’s past?

What are you watching this weekend?