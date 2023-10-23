Contributed

Jacqueline Hawthorne Evans is a wife and mother of twins and a grandmother. In 2019, she was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer Stage 2. She embraced the diagnosis and journey through chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation along with oral chemo meds for 6 months.

She said during the journey, God led her to be an advocate and ambassador to Pink Is My Power Color African American Women Breast Cancer Organization, aka “P.I.M.P.-C.” She created this organization for women of color to embrace their own personal journey through her non-profit organization. During her journey, she realized that there was not an organization that looked like hers in this region. She learned about the high disparity in the mortality rate in facing breast cancer between Black and White women.

“Women of color often don’t know where to get resources and sometimes feel like they are the only one going through this obstacle.”she said.

In June, she was diagnosed for the second time with breast cancer which has metastasized to other areas of her body. Her faith is higher today than that of yesterday as this has been and currently is a “faith walk,” she said.

“P.I.M.P.-C is such an amazing organization that is uniquely designed to walk with women in their personalize journey,” she said. “Whatever our sisters need, we are there to assist with everyday challenges. We are helping with copayments and assisting with meds through our financial assistance program.

“If I can do it, then you can too in any area of your life. But the key is to allow God to lead you.”

Contact:

513-467-8441

P.O Box 40580, Cincinnati, OH

contact@pimpc.org