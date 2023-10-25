By Cody Hefner

Marketing & Communications

Freedom Center

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is seeking vendors for its upcoming Community Market, which will celebrate minority-owned, woman-owned and small businesses. As the holidays approach, the Community Market will help support local small businesses by giving the community an opportunity to shop directly from them at the Freedom Center. The Community Market itself will be held on November 19, a day of free admission for guests.

Interested vendors can sign up directly at freedomcenter.org.

Vendor registration is open now. The Community Market will take place on Sunday, November 19.

COST: $130 booth fee per vendor.

REGISTER: www.freedomcenter.org