By Margee Garbsch

DePaul Cristo Rey

Jalynn Wright, a senior at DePaul Cristo Rey High School, has been honored by the College Board National Recognition Program.

She received the College Board’s National African American Recognition Award (NAARA) for her academic accomplishments. This recognition is given to high-achieving students across the country who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, score among the top state test-takers on national assessments such as the PSAT or AP exams and identify as African American.

As a senior, Wright is currently exploring her college options. She plans to study business and pastry arts.

DePaul Cristo Rey is a Catholic, college-preparatory high school with a mission to educate young people who have the potential but limited financial means to go to college. This is accomplished through a dynamic academic program partnered with an innovative corporate work study program, not available at any other local high school.

Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, DPCR is one of 39 high schools in the nationwide Cristo Rey Network® that serves 12,300 young people.