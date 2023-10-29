By Dan Yount

The Cincinnati Herald

Sixty-four apartments that are available to low-income individuals and families, including disabled persons, have opened in Avondale, the latest in affordable housing in that community in some years.

Avondale Development Corporation, Fairfield Homes, and Kingsley + Company, all partners in the project, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $15.5 million, four story, 64 apartment complex, single elevator building, certified to LEED-Silver standards at 3401 Reading Road on October 19.

The vacated St. Andrews Catholic Church formerly occupied the site.

The 22 one-bedroom, 32 two-bedroom units and 10 three bedroom units are reserved for residents at or below 30% and 60% of the area median income.

Individual unit amenities include walk-in closet, ample storage, eat-in kitchen, in-unit washer dryer and central air conditioning.

With the 2019 completion of the MLK / I-71 interchange just south of the subject property, Avondale has experienced a tremendous amount of investment over the course of the last few years. As these additions to the neighborhood come online, Blair Lofts will be walkable to a number of neighborhood amenities including shopping, recreation and employment.

Blair Lofts apartments at 3401 Reading Road. Provided

Neighborhood engagement and stakeholder buy in were managed throughout the process by the Avondale Development Corporation (ADC) with additional neighborhood support provided by Avondale Community Council.

“Welcome, we say to the residents. This is a place you can live in dignity and hope,” said Russell Hairston, Executive Director of ADC.

“Residents have a beautiful, safe home here,” said Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. “The housing complex here is one example of how to do it right.”

Kingsley + Co. is a certified minority-owned real estate development firm based in Cincinnati. It is a 100% African-American owned and an integrated commercial real estate firm, founded by former NFL veteran, Chinedum K. Ndukwe. Kingsley + Co. has successfully completed several major development projects in Cincinnati and Columbus. Fairfield Homes is one of the Midwest’s premier developer. Founded in 1947 by the late Frank L. and Mary M. Gorsuch. Fairfield Homes owns and manages over 4,700 within Ohio.

The new community will be on a Metro bus line and within walking distance to the University of Cincinnati Innovation Corridor, Avondale Towne Centre, and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Avondale Development Corporation Executive Director Russell Hairston spoke at the Blair Lofts Grand Opening Ceremony. Photo by Dan Yount

The property will offer residents on-site management, secured access building entry, on-site storage and parking, and in-suite laundry. In addition, residents can enjoy common areas including a community room, a community kitchen, and a fitness center.

“What our team strives to do each and every day on the job is to build community,” said Jennifer Gorsuch Walters, president of Fairfield Homes. “And making a project like Blair Lofts happen really does involve an entire community of people. We are proud to work with our partners at Kingsley + Co. and the Avondale Development Corp. to bring this project to life.”

Royce Sutton, Chairman of ADC Board noted there is still a need for 40,000 more affordable housing units in Cincinnati.

Blair Lofts received primary financing through federal low-income housing tax credits from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, with Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing as the equity syndicator. Fifth Third Bank served as the construction lender. The development also obtained substantial financial support from the City of Cincinnati, the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority, and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, which will provide services to the residents.

The general contractor was Gorsuch Construction. Fairfield Homes will also serve as the property management company.

The building is fully occupied and has amenities such as a meeting room, common areas, and on-site management.