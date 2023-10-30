By Laure Quinlivan

laurequinlivan@gmail.com,

Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and partners broke ground October 17 on new construction affordable senior housing near one of the city’s most desirable locations, Findlay Market. Logan Commons will be built on a former Findlay Market parking lot, on city land sold to CMHA for $1.

“Over-the Rhine is a walker’s paradise with lots of public transit including the streetcar, making this a great location for affordable housing for our growing senior population” says Gregory D. Johnson, CMHA CEO.

Logan Commons will have 42 one and two-bedroom apartments for seniors whose income is 60% or less of the median income.

CMHA CEO Gregory Johnson and Rep. Dani Isaacsohn at groundbreaking. Photo provided

The design team, led by GBBN, has taken measures to ensure bathrooms, kitchens and common spaces have seniors’ accessibility as a top priority. The property will adhere to ADA requirements and provide three units for seniors with mobility issues and one sensory unit for a visually or hearing-impaired person.

The courtyard will have an outdoor space for residents and large gatherings. A small garden and outdoor games will also be provided. The interior will include laundry facilities, library, and a dedicated exercise and fitness area with equipment designed specifically for seniors. CMHA is seeking a quality senior services provider to occupy the ground floor, a space for lease with ,000 square feet.

“I think Logan Commons will be excellent for seniors, who probably visited the market when they were younger,” says Laverne Mitchell, CMHA Board Member. “For seniors, it will be like coming full circle.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval also spoke at the groundbreaking. “This project is a win for all of us,” he said. “Logan Commons brings new, quality, affordable homes to our seniors – places where they can be proud to live with dignity. I’m thrilled that our community’s investments in affordable housing continue to produce results like this.”

Rendering of Logan-Commons building. Photo provided

“Logan Commons is a win-win for the entire County,” says Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas. “Seniors’ primary desire is to remain independent. Hamilton County has devoted millions to finance Affordable Housing, and this is another great example. There is a tremendous collaboration to bring this project to fruition.”

Committed funding sources for Logan Commons include City of Cincinnati’s Ohio Housing Agency FHAct50 tax credit award of $880,000 in Low Income Housing Credits per year for 10 years, Marble Cliff Capital Low Income Tax Credit equity commitment of $7.97 million, a Cincinnati Development Fund mortgage, a First Financial Bank construction loan, City of Cincinnati TIF funds of $1 Million, and Hamilton County ARPA funds of $1 million. Total project funding is $14.4 million dollars.

Construction has begun and is expected to last 14 months. The wait list for Logan Commons will open about 6 months before construction ends. CMHA’s wholly owned subsidiary, Touchstone Property, will manage Logan Commons.