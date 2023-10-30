By Michael Anderson

Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati City Councilmember Mark Jeffreys, City officials, the Cincinnati Reds and local dignitaries will recognize MLB legend and Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker with an honorary street naming ceremony near his childhood home in the South Cumminsville neighborhood.

The event is Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at the corner of Borden St. and Elmore St., Cincinnati, 45223

Speakers include Dave Parker, MLB legend and Reds Hall of Famer; Mark Jefferys, Cincinnati City Councilman; Jan-Michele Kearney, Vice Mayor of Cincinnati; George Foster, Reds Hall of Famer; Derrick Feagin, president, South Cummingsville Community Council, and friends and family of Dave Parker.

Borden Street at Elmore Street in the South Cumminsville neighborhood will receive the honorary, secondary name of “Dave Parker Way” in honor of Dave Parker and in recognition of his contributions to the Cincinnati community along with his lasting impact on the sport of baseball.

Parker and his family moved to Borden Street in South Cumminsville when he was seven years old. He attended Courter Tech High before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1970. Parker remains one of the most significant free agent signings in Reds history, and he played for his hometown team from 1984-1987. He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2014.