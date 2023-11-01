By Conrad Clowers

Herald Sports Writer

It was just last year on October 31 Halloween. The Bengals were absolutely destroyed by the Cleveland Browns 32-13. The loss dropped the Bengals to what?…4-3. Fast forward one season later. This time history reversed itself two days shy of the worlds scary holiday. The Bengals defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-17.

The game was a statement game. All season Cincinnati has looked like anything other than the team that has been to the last two AFC championships. An average team producing average results.

The beast has officially awakened. Joe Burrow ran..Joe Burrow threw… Joe Burrow faked… Joe Burrow did everything he usually does that has made him the highest paid player in NFL history. When all was said and done Burrow would complete 28 of 32 passes for nearly 300 yards. The Bengal defense would intercept San Fran QB Brock Purdy twice.

The history of the Bengals and the 49ers is a big time, storied one. The two teams would meet in two Super Bowls in the 1980’s with San Francisco being favored and winning barely in both. Throughout history, these two teams have met in post season and regular season with many ending up nail biters. Most always resulted in San Francisco victories. It was this time last season the Tiger began to roar and Cincy would go on a run that would see them lose only one last game in the regular season.

This season the going will be just as challenging, if not more. Waiting in the wings to take down the Bengals are the Buffalo Bills. Followed by the always tough Buffalo Bills will be the division leading Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburg Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and always tough reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs to name a few. If you watched the Bengals defeat the 49ers, you feel good.

You feel once again like a deep run for the Bengals could be possible in the playoffs. Until this point many were skeptical. The hope is now back. Let’s just hope the results are.