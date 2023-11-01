By Cody Hefner

chefner@cincymuseum.org

Just hear those historic trains click-click-clacking choo choo. Oh, it’s lovely weather to put an exhibit together for you.

Final preparations are underway to deck the halls of Cincinnati Museum Center with holiday cheer. Cincinnati’s beloved holiday tradition returns November 10 when Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains opens for the season.

Rocky Mountain Express returns to the OMNIMAX Theater

If you still haven’t had your fill of trains after visiting Holiday Junction, pop into the OMNIMAX® Theater to catch Rocky Mountain Express. Climb aboard a steam-powered locomotive for a breathtaking journey along the Canadian Pacific Railway that’s equal parts train-loving nostalgia and stunning expanses of panoramic scenery.

Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains opens Friday, November 10, and runs through January 8, 2024. Tickets for Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains are $10 each for adults and children or $5 with the purchase of any other museum experience. Admission is free for CMC Members. Visit cincymuseum.org/holiday-junction for more details and special holiday hours.