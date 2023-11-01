By Stephanie Tewes

Fall Prevention Specialist

Falls are an epidemic nationwide and in Ohio. A fall happens every second of every day among aging adults (age 65+), making falls the leading cause of injury and injury-related deaths in this age group. Often, these falls were preventable and caused by something simple like a misplaced area rug or poor home lighting.

Taking the time to learn about fall risk prevention is critical for individuals and their loved ones. A single fall can cause a spiral of adverse events that can be avoided with a preventative mindset.

There are professionals in the aging services field who have committed to receiving training needed to educate older adults on fall risk prevention, including certified Fall Prevention Specialists. These qualified individuals can educate the community on fall prevention techniques and facilitate educational-based workshops such as Stepping On, a program endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its multifactored approach to fall prevention. The program is available in-person or virtually.

Individuals seeking fall risk prevention programs like Stepping On can explore various places. Often, a local senior center provides these educational classes. Primary doctors may have materials or referrals for fall prevention or can guide individuals toward evidence-based training. Additionally, local fire departments may offer such programs. The most key component of a fall prevention program is that it is evidence-based and peer reviewed, which demonstrates that the program is considered the best practice in the field.

Another valuable resource for older adults and their loved ones is Certified Aging in Place Specialists. These local experts can visit one’s home and make recommendations about lighting, railings, grab bars, non-slip flooring, et cetera. They know exactly what to look for and will make sure that the home is equipped to grow older at home.

Finally, continuing care at home programs like Kendal at Home are options for older adults who desire customized care plans, expert health care advocacy and dedicated care coordinators who can schedule educational fall prevention courses like Stepping On.

Family members often seek strategies to motivate their loved ones to engage in a fall prevention program.

A recommended approach involves a shift in language towards using “I” statements. Rather than saying to a loved one, “You should participate in this program,” family members are encouraged to express their own feelings and concerns. For instance, they might say, “I would feel better if you were to participate,” or “I would worry less about you aging at home alone if you took this education class.”

Older adults tend to be more receptive to participating in fall prevention programs when they perceive that their involvement is beneficial to their children or loved ones.

Individuals can take immediate steps to enhance the safety of their own homes or the homes of loved ones. These measures include:

• Incorporate exercise – Integrating strengthening exercises into a routine every other day is advisable. These exercises can be easily included in daily activities, such as 10 heel raises, supported by the counter while brushing teeth, or 10 toe raises while waiting for morning coffee to brew. Daily balance exercises are also best practice and can include heel-to-toe standing and sideways walking. However, if there were just one exercise to be incorporated daily, the sit-to-stand workout would be ideal, which incorporates both balance and strengthening.

• Inspect rugs – Ensuring rug safety is crucial. Any rugs or mats that pose safety risks should be removed. If they cannot be removed, secure the edges with tape or Velcro.

• Add accessible lighting – Proper lighting is one of the most critical things in a home. Light switches should be conveniently located upon entering each room. It is essential to install light switches at both the top and bottom of stairwells. Additionally, placing motion-detecting nightlights in the bedrooms and bathrooms can significantly enhance safety.

• Use assistive devices – If a doctor recommends using a walker or cane, it is advisable to seek proper education from a therapist to ensure the correct setup and appropriate use of the device.

Preventing falls is possible. Embracing a proactive approach to fall prevention requires just a few hours and minor home modifications. For adults growing older at home, gaining education in this area can offer peace of mind to both them and their loved ones.

Stephanie Tewes is a care coordinator with Kendal at Home, a program helping adults age safely at home in Northern Kentucky, Ohio and Massachusetts. Tewes is a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant and a certified Fall Prevention Specialist.