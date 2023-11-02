By Professor D

Duke Energy Convention Center

November 4, 6 p..m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets $110

This is a Black-Tie Affair.

Celebrate the gift of life at The Black & White Cancer Survivor’s Gala.

Hosted by Dr. Keith Melvin and Bill Mabrey.

Masters of Ceremonies Lincoln Ware, 1230 The Buzz and Faith Daniels 92.1 WROU.

Kings and Queen Reign of Cancer. Music by DJ Vader, Performance by 2nd Wind and Ed Sax Thomas. The reception will feature Jameze Latraial Quartet.

Over 1,000 will gather to celebrate Cancer Survivors.

Sponsors:

Bon Secours Mercy Health

The Urology Group

Strategic Resources Inc

Center For Closing Health GAP

Oncology Hematology Care, INC (OHC)

Performance Lexus

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

Walker Funeral Home

The Black & White Cancer Survivors Foundation (BWCSF) was co-founded by Dr. C. Keith Melvin and “DJ Bill” William Mabrey. The two were sharing their personal experiences at a party that Bill was hosting for his wife, Debra, who by then was in remission for nearly two years after her diagnosis and treatment, but still found it difficult to cope with the realities of her experiences. Other cancer survivors, including Dr. Melvin (for over 13 years) and his wife, Cassandra, (who had two bouts with cancer) were in attendance. The casual sharing of information and experiences was cathartic. At this party, Dr. Melvin and Bill decided to make this an annual event “a celebration of life” of community cancer survivors, their families, friends, and the business community. They assessed our individual and collective strengths to determine how they could bring this endeavor to the wider community, and they have been blessed to hold the annual Black & White Cancer Survivors Gala.

“It is our goal to celebrate many more birthdays by encouraging our community to practice preventive care, get scheduled screenings, consult with healthcare providers, and use cancer support systems and agencies.”