By Morgan Angelique Owens,
Chief Creative Beauty Consultant
Pumpkin Spice came early this year, but no worries your girl got you! I’m sharing some of my favorite Pumpkin Spice favorites in beauty, skincare, body and foods that you need to try.
Pumpkin Spice Skin
-Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
-Bright & Plump Moisturizer
Pumpkin Spice Body
-Pumpkin Spice Vanilla Chai Body Mask
-Pumpkin Spice Vanilla Chai Body Moisturizer
Pumpkin Spice Beauty
-Pumpkin Spice Gel Nail Strips
-Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte Lip Gloss
Pumpkin Spice Snacks
-Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn
-Pumpkin Gingersnap Cookies
-Pumpkin Pie Almonds
-Pumpkin Tortilla Chips
-Pumpkin Spice Hummus
Skincare
You know I love me some great skincare! Did you know Pumpkin is great for your face? You need to try out this Pumpkin Enzyme Mask from Peter Thomas Roth. This mask is a three-in-one skin resurface that exfoliates with Pumpkin Enzyme.
Benefits:
- Addresses the look of a dull, aging complexion
- Exfoliates with Pumpkin Enzyme, peels with Alpha Hydroxy Acid and polishes with Aluminum Oxide Crystals
- Helps even the look of skin tone and smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles
- Leaves skin appearing smoother, younger and more radiant
To finish out your Pumpkin Spice skincare routine finish off with Peter Thomas Roth Bright & Plump Moisturizer. This anti-aging and brightening moisturizer formulated with d collagen and THD ascorbate-a mega-potent, ultra-stable form of Vitamin C.
Benefits:
- 10% THD Ascorbate (50X more powerful than traditional Vitamin C) is boosted by 3% Vitamin E and 2% Ferulic Acid
- Provides complete anti-aging and brightening benefits
- Hydrolyzed Collagen helps restore the look of youthful volume
- Hyaluronic Acid helps skin appear plump with moisture
Body care
The season is changing and so is our Fall/Winter body skincare routine. I’m loving this Pumpkin Spice Vanilla Chai Body Mask from Hempz. It smells just as amazing as it sounds as well. This mask is a rinse off, daily body mask helps hydrate, condition and soften skin. Pumpkin-Puree like consistency provides soft, smooth even application.
Benefits:
- Pumpkin-Puree like consistency provides soft, smooth even application
- Blended with essential extracts and oils to help condition and hydrate skin
- Convenient, reusable, wooden spoon assists with even application
- Enriched with 100% Pure Natural Hemp Seed Oil
- Paraben-Free, Gluten-Free, Vegan-Free, THC Free
If you check out the body mask, then make sure you try Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Body Moisturizer contains pumpkin seed and vanilla extract to help seal in moisture and leave your skin soft and beautiful. It helps deliver heavy moisture and essential nutrients to help hydrate your body.
Benefits:
- Shea butter & pumpkin seed extract help calm and soothe skin
- Vitamins A, C and E help protect skin from natural & environmentally triggered oxidants
- Helps condition skin for a healthier look & feel
- Helps provide dramatic skin hydration & nourishment
- Paraben-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, 100% vegan & THC-free
Beauty Essentials
We can’t forget to get “spicy” with our beauty essentials this fall. I found two “Pumpkin Spice” themed beauty products. Let your nails have some seasonal fun with these Pumpkin Spice Gel Nail Strips from Dashing Diva Gloss. These are full-cover rich color and flawless chip-resistant gel shine that lasts up to 14 days. This festive set features a warm orange color, perfect for captivating that fall feeling. What I love about these, they are no fuss manicure that you can DIY.
- Super strong gel manicure that lasts up to 14 days
- Chip-resistant, ultra-shiny gel nail strips
- Quick application
- Non-wrinkling formula
- No UV dry time
- Gentle, non-damaging removal
One of my favorite lip brands, Boxom has released a “spicy” fall lip plumper called Pumpkin Chai Latte Lip Cream (sweet pumpkin spice scent), and YES it smells just like Pumpkin Spice! If you’re ready to perk up your pout with a full-on plump lip, then grab one of these before they run out.
Food
It’s all about the Pumpkin Spice snacks! I know we are familiar with Pumpkin Spice coffee and all the great pumpkin beer out right now, but let’s not forget about these seasonal gems that you really should give a try. I know some or all of these may not sound tasty, but I assure you THEY ARE. These include:
-Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn from Trader Joes
-Pumpkin Gingersnap Cookies from The Fresh Market
-Pumpkin Pie Almonds from The Fresh Market
-Pumpkin Tortilla Chips from Trader Joes
-Pumpkin Spice Hummus from Trader Joes