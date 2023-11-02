By Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

Pumpkin Spice came early this year, but no worries your girl got you! I’m sharing some of my favorite Pumpkin Spice favorites in beauty, skincare, body and foods that you need to try.

Pumpkin Spice Skin

-Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

-Bright & Plump Moisturizer

Pumpkin Spice Body

-Pumpkin Spice Vanilla Chai Body Mask

-Pumpkin Spice Vanilla Chai Body Moisturizer

Pumpkin Spice Beauty

-Pumpkin Spice Gel Nail Strips

-Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte Lip Gloss

Pumpkin Spice Snacks

-Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn

-Pumpkin Gingersnap Cookies

-Pumpkin Pie Almonds

-Pumpkin Tortilla Chips

-Pumpkin Spice Hummus

Skincare

You know I love me some great skincare! Did you know Pumpkin is great for your face? You need to try out this Pumpkin Enzyme Mask from Peter Thomas Roth. This mask is a three-in-one skin resurface that exfoliates with Pumpkin Enzyme.

Benefits:

Addresses the look of a dull, aging complexion

Exfoliates with Pumpkin Enzyme, peels with Alpha Hydroxy Acid and polishes with Aluminum Oxide Crystals

Helps even the look of skin tone and smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles

Leaves skin appearing smoother, younger and more radiant

To finish out your Pumpkin Spice skincare routine finish off with Peter Thomas Roth Bright & Plump Moisturizer. This anti-aging and brightening moisturizer formulated with d collagen and THD ascorbate-a mega-potent, ultra-stable form of Vitamin C.

Benefits:

10% THD Ascorbate (50X more powerful than traditional Vitamin C) is boosted by 3% Vitamin E and 2% Ferulic Acid

Provides complete anti-aging and brightening benefits

Hydrolyzed Collagen helps restore the look of youthful volume

Hyaluronic Acid helps skin appear plump with moisture

Body care

The season is changing and so is our Fall/Winter body skincare routine. I’m loving this Pumpkin Spice Vanilla Chai Body Mask from Hempz. It smells just as amazing as it sounds as well. This mask is a rinse off, daily body mask helps hydrate, condition and soften skin. Pumpkin-Puree like consistency provides soft, smooth even application.

Benefits:

Pumpkin-Puree like consistency provides soft, smooth even application

Blended with essential extracts and oils to help condition and hydrate skin

Convenient, reusable, wooden spoon assists with even application

Enriched with 100% Pure Natural Hemp Seed Oil

Paraben-Free, Gluten-Free, Vegan-Free, THC Free

If you check out the body mask, then make sure you try Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Body Moisturizer contains pumpkin seed and vanilla extract to help seal in moisture and leave your skin soft and beautiful. It helps deliver heavy moisture and essential nutrients to help hydrate your body.

Benefits:

Shea butter & pumpkin seed extract help calm and soothe skin

Vitamins A, C and E help protect skin from natural & environmentally triggered oxidants

Helps condition skin for a healthier look & feel

Helps provide dramatic skin hydration & nourishment

Paraben-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, 100% vegan & THC-free

Beauty Essentials

We can’t forget to get “spicy” with our beauty essentials this fall. I found two “Pumpkin Spice” themed beauty products. Let your nails have some seasonal fun with these Pumpkin Spice Gel Nail Strips from Dashing Diva Gloss. These are full-cover rich color and flawless chip-resistant gel shine that lasts up to 14 days. This festive set features a warm orange color, perfect for captivating that fall feeling. What I love about these, they are no fuss manicure that you can DIY.

Super strong gel manicure that lasts up to 14 days

Chip-resistant, ultra-shiny gel nail strips

Quick application

Non-wrinkling formula

No UV dry time

Gentle, non-damaging removal

One of my favorite lip brands, Boxom has released a “spicy” fall lip plumper called Pumpkin Chai Latte Lip Cream (sweet pumpkin spice scent), and YES it smells just like Pumpkin Spice! If you’re ready to perk up your pout with a full-on plump lip, then grab one of these before they run out.

Food

It’s all about the Pumpkin Spice snacks! I know we are familiar with Pumpkin Spice coffee and all the great pumpkin beer out right now, but let’s not forget about these seasonal gems that you really should give a try. I know some or all of these may not sound tasty, but I assure you THEY ARE. These include:

-Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn from Trader Joes

-Pumpkin Gingersnap Cookies from The Fresh Market

-Pumpkin Pie Almonds from The Fresh Market

-Pumpkin Tortilla Chips from Trader Joes

-Pumpkin Spice Hummus from Trader Joes

