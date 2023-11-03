Contributed

Main Street Ventures, an entrepreneur support organization providing equity-free funding to startups across the Tri-State region, is excited to announce that the application for 2024’s Launch It: Cincy summer program for undergraduate students is now open.

The program, in its third year, provides undergraduate entrepreneurs the opportunity to spend the summer living and working in Cincinnati while having access to office space, mentoring, finance support, and other resources to help grow their business ideas.

“Launch It: Cincy provides undergraduate students an opportunity to spend a summer building their businesses with access to some of the best resources our local ecosystem has to offer,” said Main Street Ventures Executive Director Sean Parker. “Cincinnati is a great place to start and build a business, and we are excited to provide the opportunity for the next generation of entrepreneurs to get started right here by providing coveted connections and welcoming them into the startup space.”

Applications for the program are open until December 1 and undergraduate students in the Tri-State region stretching from Dayton to Lexington are eligible. Selected applicants will then attend pitch training in January before a Pitch Day on February 16 during which applicants will present a business pitch and answer questions from judges. The chosen participants will then begin the program in June, culminating in a showcase event in late July.

“For our company, the pro bono legal, PR, and financial advising Main Street Ventures provided was immensely helpful in getting access to resources and personnel that we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford,” said Camryn Ellis, Founder and CEO of Ryn and 2023 Launch It: Cincy participant. “The connections they made for us with different players in the entrepreneurial ecosystem have enabled us to create a network that will last well beyond the program – and as anyone in entrepreneurship knows – networks/connections are key.”

The prize package is valued at more than $28,000 and includes housing and living expenses for the duration of the program. More information about Launch It: Cincy and a link to apply can be found at mainstventures.org/launch-cincy.